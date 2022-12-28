ATLANTA (AP)Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion.

Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain.

Young led the NBA last season in total points and total assists. He ranks 11th this season with a 27.3 scoring average and second in assists with a 9.9 average.

Capela is fourth with a 11.9 rebounding average.

Young was injured in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 129-114 loss at Indiana and did not return. Atlanta has lost two of three and began the night 17-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Hunter is averaging 15 points, fourth-best on the team.

