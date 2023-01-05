SAN DIEGO (AP)Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points as Hawaii beat UC San Diego 62-49 on Thursday.

Da Silva added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Rainbow Warriors (12-3). Kamaka Hepa scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. JoVon McClanahan was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists. The Rainbow Warriors picked up their seventh straight win.

The Tritons (6-9) were led by Bryce Pope, who posted 16 points. UCSD also got 15 points from Roddie Anderson III. In addition, Jake Kosakowski finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.