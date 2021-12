(NEXSTAR) – Christmas is near, and in Japan that means that many families will be heading out together to pick up their feast for the celebration ... from KFC.

The popular American fast food restaurant has been embedded in Japanese Christmas culture dating back to the 1970s, according to KFC Japan, which sees its highest sales of the year during the holiday. Christmas Eve has traditionally been KFC's busiest single day of the year – with roughly 10 times more customers than normal.