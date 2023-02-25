CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Jayvis Harvey’s 17 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Eastern Illinois 75-66 on Saturday night.

Harvey was 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Golden Eagles (15-16, 11-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Grant Strong shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Jaylen Sebree shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Kinyon Hodges finished with 21 points for the Panthers (9-22, 5-13). Cameron Haffner added 13 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Sincere Malone had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.