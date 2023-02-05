LONDON (AP)Harry Kane became Tottenham’s outright all-time leading scorer with his goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was the England captain’s 267th goal for the club – one more than the late Jimmy Greaves, who played for Tottenham from 1961-70.

”He (Greaves) is a complete hero, one of the best strikers to play the game, so to be in that conversation is special,” Kane said. ”And to overtake him is a huge moment for me.”

Kane scored his first goal for Tottenham in December 2011.

He now has 200 goals in the Premier League, only the third player to do so after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Kane took a call in the locker room after the match from Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who was absent after having his gallbladder removed on Wednesday. Conte could be heard telling Kane that he had made him proud.

”Harry Kane, in his DNA, he has football,” said Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini, who was filling in for Conte. ”He understands football in every moment. He can play in any position.

”He is a GOAT (greatest of all time) in this league, in this sport. He is a great example.”

—

