LAS VEGAS (AP)Rayshon Harrison’s 30 points led Grand Canyon over UT Arlington 82-77 on Tuesday night in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (21-11). Chance McMillian scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Gabe McGlothan shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Mavericks (11-21) were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Brandyn Talbot added 15 points and four assists for UT Arlington. Marion Humphrey also had 15 points and four assists.

Grand Canyon went into halftime ahead of UT Arlington 35-29.

