Harrison lifts ULM past NAIA Louisiana College 89-68

MONROE, La. (AP)Russell Harrison had 24 points as ULM routed Louisiana College 89-68 on Wednesday night.

Andre Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds for ULM (5-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Langston Powell added 14 points. Thomas Howell had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kae’ron Baker had 19 points for the Wildcats of the NAIA. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. KJ Bilbo added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jakobey Hitchens had 12 points.

