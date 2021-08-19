Harris, Whyte lead Elks past Lions

Trevor Harris passed for 296 yards and Sean Whyte kicked four field goals as the Edmonton Elks notched their first win of the season, 21-16 over the BC Lions on Thursday night at BC Place.

Harris found Mike Jones for a 10-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and Whyte’s second field goal of the game on the final play of the half extended Edmonton’s lead to 15-4.

BC (1-2) drew within 18-16 on Michael Reilly’s 1-yard touchdown run and Jimmy Camacho’s 29-yard field goal with 10:34 remaining, but Whyte connected from 38 yards 2 1/2 minutes later to close the scoring.

Harris had an efficient performance, completing 26 of 31 passes with one TD and one interception. James Wilder Jr. carried 22 times for 127 yards and Greg Ellington had nine receptions for 148 yards.

Reilly was 15 of 25 for 128 yards for the Lions.

Edmonton (1-2) avoided its first 0-3 start since beginning 0-4 in 2010.