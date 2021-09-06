Harris throws for 4 TDs as Elks win in return from layoff

Trevor Harris threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns as the Edmonton Elks rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders in Monday’s Labour Day Classic at McMahon Stadium.

Playing its first game since Aug. 19, Edmonton (2-2) trailed 20-17 early in the fourth quarter before Harris connected with James Wilder Jr. on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 8:05 remaining. After the Stampeders’ Rene Paredes missed a 48-yard field goal attempt on the ensuing possession, Harris found Mike Jones open down the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Elks up 31-20 with 2:39 left.

Jones finished with 107 yards on four catches for Edmonton, which had its scheduled Week 4 game at Toronto postponed after 13 Elks players tested positive for COVID-19.

Edmonton has now won two straight following an 0-2 start and earned its first victory over the Stampeders on Labour Day since 2011, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the annual clash.

Jake Maier threw for 328 yards and a touchdown for Calgary (1-4), while Kamar Jorden recorded 123 yards on nine catches.