NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Claudell Harris Jr. recorded 34 points as Charleston Southern defeated High Point 106-69 on Wednesday night.

Harris added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-9, 3-2 Big South Conference). Tahlik Chavez made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Kalib Clinton added 13 points.

Jaden House led the Panthers (8-9, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Abdoulaye added nine points for High Point. Jake Koverman also recorded nine points. The Panthers prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

Charleston Southern visits Radford on Saturday and High Point hosts Presbyterian, also on Saturday.

