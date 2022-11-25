TAMPA, Fla. (AP) (AP)Tyler Harris scored 18 points as South Florida beat Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 75-60 on Friday.

Harris shot 5 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-5). Russel Tchewa scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Selton Miguel recorded 12 points and was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

The Terriers (2-4) were led in scoring by Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who finished with 21 points. Rob Higgins added 17 points and four assists for Saint Francis (BKN). Josiah Harris also had seven points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.