DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Armon Harried had 23 points in Binghamton’s 66-64 victory over New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Harried also contributed seven rebounds for the Bearcats (10-13, 6-4 America East Conference). Jacob Falko scored 12 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Christian Hinckson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Matt Herasme led the Wildcats (11-12, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Nick Johnson added 17 points for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Up next for Binghamton is a matchup Saturday with Albany (NY) at home. New Hampshire visits Vermont on Wednesday.

