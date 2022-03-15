LOGAN, Utah (AP)De’Vion Harmon posted 19 points as Oregon defeated Utah State 83-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jacob Young had 17 points for Oregon (20-14). Rivaldo Soares added 13 points.

Steven Ashworth had 20 points for the Aggies (18-16). Brandon Horvath added 15 points, Sean Bairstow had 12 points and Justin Bean had 9 points and 16 rebounds.

