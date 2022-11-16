DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Zion Harmon scored 15 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Trinity Baptist 83-46 on Wednesday night.

Harmon had three steals for the Wildcats (2-2). Kevin Davis scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Joe French shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Fausto Alvarez led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.