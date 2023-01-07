HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Terence Harcum’s 16 points helped Appalachian State defeat James Madison 71-62 on Saturday night.

Harcum was 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mountaineers (9-8). CJ Huntley scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Tyree Boykin was 5-of-13 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Terrence Edwards finished with 17 points for the Dukes (11-6). James Madison also got 12 points and six rebounds from Takal Molson. Mezie Offurum had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.