LOGAN, Utah (AP)Zee Hamoda scored 28 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Westminster (UT) 106-68 on Thursday night.

Hamoda added four steals for the Aggies (9-0). Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and added five assists. R.J. Eytle-Rock shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Taylor Miller led the way for the Griffins (2-9) with 26 points. Westminster (UT) also got 12 points from Cole Kadoguchi.

Utah State entered halftime up 43-31. Sean Bairstow paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Utah State outscored Westminster (UT) by 26 points in the second half, and Hamoda scored a team-high 23 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.