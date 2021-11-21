Hammond lifts Niagara past Youngstown St. 58-53

LIHU'E, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- The Kaua'i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) will have a scheduled power outage for residents of the "old" section of Molokoa Subdivision on Tuesday, Nov. 23, starting at 2 p.m.

According to KIUC, its crew will perform emergency equipment repairs and the outage will last for one hour. The subdivision is across from Wilcox Elementary School, near the Lihu'e Public Library.