CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Darius Hale ran for 255 yards and two scores, Will McElvain accounted for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas routed North Alabama 64-21 on Saturday night.

Central Arkansas (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) generated 733 yards of offense, including 456 yards on the ground on 41 carries.

Hale had 19 carries with scoring runs from 6 and 64 yards. McElvain finished 15-of-24 passing for 277 yards and had a 12-yard touchdown run. Myles Butler and Jarrod Barnes each caught a touchdown pass from McElvain and combined for eight receptions for 220 yards. Kylin James added 113 yards rushing and a 21-yard touchdown for Central Arkansas.

Christian Richmond had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown early in the first quarter for the Bears. Butler’s 82-yard TD catch stretched the lead to 26-6 early in the second.

ShunDerrick Powell ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns that included a 64-yard scoring run for North Alabama (1-7, 0-4).

