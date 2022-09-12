RABAT, Morocco (AP)Hakim Ziyech was recalled to the Morocco squad Monday for World Cup warmup games, ending a year of exile after the Chelsea winger fell out with then-coach Vahid Halilhodžić.

Ziyech’s dispute with Halilhodžić was a factor in the Moroccan soccer federation’s

last month despite leading the team through qualifying for the World Cup.

Halilhodžić left out Ziyech last year, and for the African Cup of Nations in January, over a supposed unwillingness to play in a friendly game.

New coach Walid Regragui included

for games in Spain against Chile and Paraguay, which did not qualify for the World Cup. Both games are being played in Spain on Sept. 23 and 27, respectively.

Morocco is in a World Cup group with Croatia, Belgium and Canada. The tournament is played in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports