American forward Haji Wright ended a four-game scoreless streak, getting a pair of goals for Antalyaspor in a 3-2 loss at Alanyaspor on Friday night in the Turkish Super League.

Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute with a short-range header from Cemali Sertel’s cross.

He added the game’s final goal in the 87th, dribbling down the left flank, muscling past defender Furkan Bayir and beating goalkeeper Runar Runarsson with a right foot shot from about 12 yards.

Wright has seven goals this season, including three two-goal games, and has one goal in three international appearances. He is competing with Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster that will be announced Nov. 9.

