PARIS (AP)American winger Tim Weah was stretchered off the field in a neck brace Saturday as Lille won 2-0 at Toulouse in the French league, while Lens beat Angers 3-0 to move into second place.

Weah got injured deep in stoppage time after a collision with Toulouse midfielder Vincent Sierro as they fought for the ball in the air.

Weah had been selected Wednesday by interim U.S. coach Anthony Hudson for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

It was unclear whether Weah would be able to rejoin the national squad during the international break later this month, although Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier said on the club website that his teammate is “fine” and was able to celebrate the win.

Alexsandro Ribeiro broke the deadlock six minutes from time as Lille moved up to fifth place.

The Brazilian defender scored his third goal in just 12 matches this season. He beat Toulouse goalkeeper Maxime Dupe from close range from Edon Zhegrova’s assist. Substitute Mohamed Bayo doubled the visitors’ lead in stoppage time.

Bayo’s goal in the 101st minute of play was the latest scored in the French top flight since Arkadiusz Milik found the net for Marseille in the 14th minute of injury time against Metz in May 2021.

Lille leapfrogged Rennes and moved within seven points of third-place Marseille, which travels to Reims on Sunday. Leader PSG holds a nine-point lead over Lens before hosting Rennes on Sunday.

Lens dominated throughout in a comfortable home win against rock-bottom Angers, which has not won a league game since Sept. 18. Lens built a two-goal lead in the space of 30 minutes before Lois Openda completed his brace in the 45th to move one point ahead of Marseille. Seko Fofana had put the hosts in the lead in the 25th. Openda has scored 14 goals this season.

HAILSTORM

The match in Toulouse was briefly stopped in the 27th minute because of a sudden first-half hailstorm. After a 10-minute interruption, players returned from their locker room under heavy rain and the game resumed.

Toulouse had its best chance in the first half when midfielder Stijn Spierings volleyed onto the woodwork in the 33rd minute.

Toulouse is 11th.

—

