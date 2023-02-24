SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Felipe Haase had 26 points in Southern Miss’ 79-69 win against Texas State on Friday night.

Haase shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (25-6, 14-4 Sun Belt Conference). Austin Crowley scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 5 from distance). Neftali Alvarez recorded 15 points and was 6 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Bobcats (13-18, 6-12) were led by Mason Harrell, who posted 16 points, four assists and five steals. Nate Martin added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Texas State. In addition, Nighael Ceaser finished with 12 points.

