LOS ANGELES (AP)Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks.

The guard was re-signed to a training camp contract on Wednesday. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks.

Canada played four seasons in Seattle, where she won two WNBA championships. She was the league’s steals leader in 2019 and was named to the All-Defensive first team that same year with the Storm. She was drafted fifth overall by Seattle in 2018 out of UCLA.

”I think the theme of this free agency is about sacrificing to be a part of something special,” Canada said. ”I believe in the vision that is getting ready to take place. We definitely have something special happening in LA and I’m excited to stay home.”

