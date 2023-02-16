MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Alex Gross had 19 points in Morehead State’s 74-64 victory over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Gross added 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Eagles (18-10, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Mark Freeman scored 19 points, going 5 of 10 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Branden Maughmer shot 3 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Tigers (16-12, 8-7) were led by Dedric Boyd, who posted 28 points. Jr. Clay added nine points, seven assists and three steals for Tennessee State which saw its five-game winning streak end.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Morehead State hosts Lindenwood and Tennessee State hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

—

