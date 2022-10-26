MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee.

The Grizzlies updated Williams’ status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee.

The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall pick in 2021 out of Stanford has yet to play this season. Williams started 31 of 62 games played as a rookie, and he averaged 8.1 points playing an average of 21.7 minutes.

The Grizzlies said in a statement that testing supports a plan to increase Williams’ workload so that he might return in as soon as four weeks.

