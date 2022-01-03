Grizzlies beat Nets 118-104, extend win streak to five games

NEW YORK (AP)Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies scored in double figures as Memphis extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Desmond Bane scored 29 points, Brandon Clarke added 16, and Jarrett Culver and Tyus Jones had 12 apiece.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points on 8-for-24 shooting from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range. James Harden added 19 points in 5-for-14 shooting. Nic Claxton added 11 points and Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown each finished with 10 points as Brooklyn lost its third straight.

Morant scored 18 points in the third period and had a spectacular tomahawk dunk that drew a gasp from the Barclay Center crowd of more 17,000, which included NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose career is on hold after leaving the field and his Tampa Bay teammates in the Buccaneers’ win over the Jets on Sunday.

PISTONS 115, BUCKS 106

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 34 points and Detroit ended Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak.

Detroit owns the NBA’s worst record (7-28) but beat the reigning NBA champions and ended its recent futility in the series. Milwaukee had won 12 consecutive regular-season matchups with the Pistons by an average margin of 16.7 points before Monday.

Josh Jackson scored 24 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 and Trey Lyles added 11 as all three Pistons came back from health and safety protocols. Hamidou Diallo added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jrue Holiday scored 29. Bobby Portis had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 10 points.

BULLS 102, MAGIC 98

CHICAGO (AP) – DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and Chicago beat Orlando for its eighth straight victory.

Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White came off the bench to score 17 points.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 22 points. Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their sixth straight. Orlando has three wins since Nov. 17.

LaVine and DeRozan combined for 17 points in the third quarter, helping the Bulls hold off the Magic. Chicago last lost on Dec. 11, 118-92 to Miami.

76ERS 133, ROCKETS 113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid had a triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, leading Philadelphia over Houston.

Furkan Korkmaz scored 24 points and Isaiah Joe had 18 points for the Sixers.

Garrison Mathews led the Rockets with 23 points.

The Rockets played without guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood. They were suspended one game for bad behavior. Both had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Denver.

WIZARDS 124, HORNETS 121

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Kuzma had a season-high 36 points and 14 rebounds and Bradley Beal scored 35 points in Washington’s win over Charlotte.

Charlotte (19-19), which lost to Phoenix by a season-high 34 points on Sunday, was led by Gordon Hayward’s 27 points. Terry Rozier scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Beal again started at point guard as four others were in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He had eight assists and seven rebounds.

JAZZ 115, PELICANS 104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 21, and Utah extended its road winning streak to nine games by beating New Orleans.

Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz, who led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter as Utah won for the seventh time in eight games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and nine assists, and Josh Hart added 15 points and nine assists for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight and lost for the third time in four games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points in a reserve role. Brandon Ingram missed 15 of 18 shots and finished with 10 points in his return from a two-game absence caused by a sore left Achilles tendon.

MAVERICKS 103, NUGGETS 89

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 21 points and matched a season high with 15 assists in Dallas’ win over Denver.

Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock added 15 points each for the Mavericks, who swept a back-to-back and matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games.

Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Nuggets, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports