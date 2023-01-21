TULSA, Okla. (AP)Sam Griffin scored 23 points and Tim Dalger added a double-double as Tulsa slipped past Tulane 81-79 in overtime on Saturday night.

Griffin was 9-of-22 shooting (4 for 12 from distance) for the Golden Hurricane (5-13, 1-6 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Dalger scored scored five of his 15 points in overtime and added 13 rebounds. Brandon Betson scored 13.

The Green Wave (12-7, 5-3) were led by Jalen Cook’s 23 points and six assists. Sion James added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tylan Pope contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Dalger scored eight second-half points and hit the game-tying layup with three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 71.

NEXT UP

Tulsa takes on East Carolina on the road on Tuesday, and Tulane visits Wichita State on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.