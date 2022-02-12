Griesel carries North Dakota St. past St. Thomas (MN) 75-64

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)Sam Griesel had 24 points as North Dakota State topped St. Thomas (MN) 75-64 on Saturday night.

Tyree Eady had 15 points for North Dakota State (19-8, 11-4 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight win. Rocky Kreuser added 14 points and nine rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 11 points.

Grant Nelson, who was second on the Bison in scoring entering the contest with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

Parker Bjorklund had 17 points for the Tommies (8-17, 2-11), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Brooks Allen added 17 points. Riley Miller had 10 points.

North Dakota State also defeated St. Thomas (MN) 77-56 on Jan. 25.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com