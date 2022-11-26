MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Malek Green scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Western Illinois 88-64 on Saturday.

Green finished 9 of 13 from the field for the Penguins (5-2). Adrian Nelson added 11 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds and five steals. Brandon Rush recorded 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Alec Rosner finished with 16 points for the Leathernecks (2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 13 points for Western Illinois. In addition, Steph Gabriel finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.