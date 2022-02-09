Green scores 24 to lift N. Iowa over S. Illinois 53-44

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois 53-44 on Wednesday night.

Trae Berhow had seven points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (14-9, 10-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nate Heise added 10 rebounds.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (12-13, 5-8). Ben Coupet Jr. added eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Salukis this season. Northern Iowa defeated Southern Illinois 69-68 on Jan. 15.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com