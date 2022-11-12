RENO, Nev. (AP)Taylen Green passed for a touchdown and ran for another score in the first quarter, George Holani finished with 17 carries for 115 yards and two TDs to help Boise State beat Nevada 41-3 Saturday night.

Ashton Jeanty added 73 yards rushing – including a 6-yard touchdown – on eight carries for Boise State (7-3, 6-0 Mountain West Conference).

Green connected with Billy Bowens for a 31-yard touchdown about 2 minutes into the game and capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run that made it 14-0 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Holani broke multiple tackles on his way to a 49-yard scoring run early in the second and scored on a 9-yard run that made it 31-3 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

Toa Taua led Nevada (2-8, 0-6) with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The Wolf Pack has lost eight consecutive games.

