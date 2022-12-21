PITTSBURGH (AP)Dae Dae Grant scored 21 points as Duquesne beat Winthrop 74-57 on Wednesday.

Grant also added five rebounds and eight assists for the Dukes (10-3). Jimmy Clark III added 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Quincy McGriff recorded 15 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (5 for 11 from distance).

The Eagles (5-8) were led in scoring by Kelton Talford, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kasen Harrison added 12 points and five assists for Winthrop. Cory Hightower also had 12 points.

Duquesne entered halftime up 43-21. Grant paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Duquesne was outscored by Winthrop in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Grant led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.