PHOENIX (AP)Rayshon Harrison scored 16 points to guide Grand Canyon past California Baptist 73-59 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night.

Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (10-4). Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 13 points with five rebounds and three steals. Noah Baumann recorded 10 points.

Joe Quintana finished with 14 points to lead the Lancers (8-6). Taran Armstrong added 10 points and four assists.

Up next for Grand Canyon is a matchup Thursday with Sam Houston on the road. Cal Baptist visits Seattle U on Saturday.

