BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Jourdan Smith had 23 points in Grambling’s 87-72 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Smith also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (23-8). Cameron Christon scored 19 points and added five steals. Jonathan Aku was 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks. It was the ninth victory in a row for the Tigers.

The Wildcats (12-20) were led by Kevin Davis, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Dhashon Dyson added 20 points for Bethune-Cookman. Zion Harmon also had 12 points and five assists.

Grambling led 47-27 at halftime.

