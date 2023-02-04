ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Cameron Gooden scored 26 points to spark Utah Tech to an 86-79 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Gooden also had six assists for the Trailblazers (11-13, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Christensen scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Frank Staine recorded 11 points.

Maizen Fausett finished with 21 points and two steals for the Thunderbirds (16-8, 8-3). Drake Allen had 13 points and Cameron Healy scored 12 with four assists.

NEXT UP

Utah Tech plays Wednesday against Seattle U on the road, and Southern Utah hosts Tarleton on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.