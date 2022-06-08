CHICAGO (AP)Tony Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto.

That was all Gonsolin needed.

The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.58. The only run he allowed was when Jake Burger homered leading off the fifth.

Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol each worked an inning. Daniel Hudson came on in the ninth for his fifth save in five chances, filling in with closer Craig Kimbrel on paternity leave.

Trea Turner homered leading off the ninth against Jose Ruiz, and the NL West-leading Dodgers got back to winning after losing three in a row.

Cueto (0-3) dropped his third straight start. The two-time All-Star went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits, and Chicago’s three-game win streak ended.

TRANSACTION

The White Sox claimed right-hander Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte. The 31-year-old Markel made three appearances for the A’s this season and had a 1.89 ERA in 17 relief outings for Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said there is ”a good possibility” Max Muncy (left elbow inflammation) rejoins the team Thursday following a rehab stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The two-time All-Star, sidelined since May 25, figures to be used in a full-time role rotating between second base, third base and designated hitter. He has a .150 batting average in 41 games. . Roberts expects LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back inflammation) to start Sunday at San Francisco, with RHP Walker Buehler pitching Friday and LHP Julio Urias on Saturday.

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee) was to make his third rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Charlotte, and manager Tony La Russa hoped it would be his final one before joining Chicago’s rotation for the first time this season. A two-time All-Star, Lynn was injured in spring training and had surgery. ”If his arm and his leg feel good, he’ll be (back) in the next week,” La Russa said. ”If not, we’ll give him another one.”

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA), who has thrown 26 consecutive scoreless innings, gets the ball for Los Angeles against RHP Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.69) as the three-game series wraps up Thursday. Anderson can become the first eight-game winner in the majors.

