Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Green Bay 79-67

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Tre Gomillion had a career-high 27 points as Cleveland State topped Green Bay 79-67 on Sunday.

Gomillion hit 11 of 13 shots.

Yahel Hill had 15 points for Cleveland State (19-7, 15-4 Horizon League). D’Moi Hodge added 11 points.

Cade Meyer scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Phoenix (4-23, 3-15), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Kamari McGee added 16 points. Ryan Claflin had 12 points.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Cleveland State defeated Green Bay 85-69 on Feb. 4.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com