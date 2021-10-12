Golden Knights spoil Kraken’s first game with 4-3 win

LAS VEGAS (AP)Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights spoiled the Seattle Kraken’s debut with a 4-3 win on Tuesday night.

Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken.

Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the score, but Chandler Stephenson’s goal midway through the third period held up.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.

Ryan Donato got Seattle’s first goal in franchise history, while Jared McCann and Morgan Geekie also scored. Phillip Grubauer had 18 saves in his first game as a Kraken.

PENGUINS 6, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and short-handed Pittsburgh beat two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.

Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also scored, and Kris Letang had two assists for the Penguins, who played without injured stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The final three Pittsburgh goals were into an empty net.

Tampa Bay got goals from Anthony Cirelli and Andrew Killorn, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was in attendance as Tampa Bay unveiled its 2020-21 Stanley Cup banner during a pregame ceremony. The Lightning have won two consecutive titles following pandemic-impacted and abbreviated regular seasons.

