Golden Knights beat Ducks 3-1 in Pacific Division showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP)Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday to increase their Pacific Division lead.

Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim, with 12 seconds left in the game to spoil Brossoit’s attempt at his third career shutout. John Gibson made 42 saves for the Ducks.

Vegas won for the 10th time in 12 games and to move three points in front of Anaheim, sitting in first place in the Pacific Division with 44 points.

Since opening the season 10-4-3, the Ducks are 7-6-4. Anaheim’s 16 shots were a season low.

DEVILS 6, OILERS 5, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat Edmonton after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.

Hughes had two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils. They have won two two straight after dropping six in a row.

New Jersey was down before Yegor Sharanovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, Devin Shore also scored.