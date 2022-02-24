OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Jarred Godfrey tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Purdue Fort Wayne to an 81-70 win over Oakland on Thursday night, the Mastodons’ eighth straight victory.

Bobby Planutis had 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (19-10, 14-6 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui added 18 points and six assists. Godrey had eight assists.

Jalen Moore had 19 points and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7). Micah Parrish added 18 points. Jamal Cain had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Mastodons leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 76-68 on Jan. 15.

