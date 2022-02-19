Glover scores 20 to lift Samford over UNC Greensboro 55-49

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Ques Glover had 20 points as Samford topped UNC Greensboro 55-49 on Saturday.

Logan Dye had 13 points for Samford (18-9, 8-7 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jermaine Marshall added 11 rebounds.

The Spartans’ 28.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Samford opponent this season.

Samford totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kobe Langley had13 points and eight rebounds and Bas Leyte added 13 points for the Spartans (16-12, 8-8). . Kaleb Hunter had 12 points.

De’Monte Buckingham, the Spartans’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 61-58 on Jan. 22.

