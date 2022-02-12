Glover carries Samford over East Tennessee State 77-73

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Ques Glover had 23 points and made a layup with 15 seconds left to help Samford fend off East Tennessee State 77-73 on Saturday.

Jaden Campbell and Jermaine Marshall scored 15 apiece and Marshall added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-7 Southern Conference). Logan Dye had 14 points.

Jordan King had 19 points to top the Buccaneers (13-14, 5-9). Ledarrius Brewer added 12 points. David Sloan had 11 points and six assists.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Samford 88-85 on Jan. 15.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com