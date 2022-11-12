PHILADELPHIA (AP)For 14 seasons, Philadelphia Flyers fans were used to seeing Claude Giroux set up a pair of goals and helping his team win a game.

On Saturday, they saw it again, but for the first time it didn’t help the Flyers. Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1.

Kevin Hayes broke the ice with his third goal of the season in the first period, banging home the rebound of a Travis Konecny shot to give the Flyers an early lead. But Talbot was stout the rest of the way, besting Flyers’ goalie Carter Hart.

OILERS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves in Edmonton’s win over Florida.

Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.

Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Sam Bennett scored twice for Florida.

DEVILS 4, COYOTES, 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and New Jersey beat Arizona for their ninth straight win.

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who have their longest winning streak since winning nine in a row in 2007.

Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which had won the first three games of its season-high 14-game road trip.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANUCKS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a victory over Vancouver.

Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves.

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. Spencer Martin stopped 32 shots for the struggling Canucks, who blew their sixth multigoal lead of the season.

CANADIENS 5, PENGUINS 4

MONTREAL (AP) – Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as Montreal completed the comeback with a victory over Pittsburgh.

Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.

Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added one assist, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens, who boosted their winning streak to three games.

Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each recorded a goal and assist, while Evgeni Malkin and Brock McGinn added goals for the Penguins.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading Boston to a win over Buffalo.

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Tage Thompson scored his 11th goal in Buffalo’s fifth consecutive loss. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give New York a win over Columbus.

Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Bjork and Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their last seven.

PREDATORS 2, RANGERS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuso Parssinen scored his first NHL goal and Juuse Saros made 34 saves in Nashville’s win over New York.

Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Filip Chytil scored and Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

—

