Gio Reyna injured again on 1st Dortmund start in 6 months

DORTMUND, Germany (AP)Gio Reyna’s first start for Borussia Dortmund in six months ended in tears on Sunday as the American midfielder had to leave the field in the 30th minute.

Reyna covered his face to hide his disappointment after the latest setback during Dortmund’s 6-0 rout of Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old sustained a right hamstring injury while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States on Sept. 2. His previous start in the Bundesliga was Aug. 27 against Hoffenheim.

”Gio is really upset. You can see it in the pictures,” Dortmund coach Marco Rose said. ”He’s just back from injury and was really in good shape. I was, we were all happy that he was back. It was important for us to have him on the field with the quality he has.”

Rose said the club will do all it can to get Reyna back to his best.

”We’ll get the boy back and we’ll give him every support because we need him, because he’s an outstanding athlete, a great person,” Rose said.

Reyna came on as a substitute in Dortmund’s 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 6 but missed last weekend’s win at Union Berlin due to illness.

Reyna looked sharp against Gladbach on what was just his fifth league appearance of the season, testing goalkeeper Yann Sommer with a good effort early on. He sustained the injury around the time Dortmund captain Marco Reus opened the scoring in the 26th.

