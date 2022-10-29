DALLAS (AP)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic, and the Thunder stormed back from 16 down after the Dallas star returned.

Doncic had his fifth consecutive 30-point game to start the season with 31, but was just 8 of 23 from the field. He had his second straight triple-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Joe, who didn’t play until the fourth quarter, scored eight of his 15 points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that broke a 101-all tie and started a 7-0 run in the extra period.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a season-high nine assists, scored six of the first nine Oklahoma City points in overtime.

Dallas still led by five with a minute remaining in regulation when Gilgeous-Alexander hit a jumper for a 99-96 deficit.

After Dorian Finney-Smith missed inside and Reggie Bullock was off on a 3, Joe connected on a tying 3-pointer. The Mavs’ Luka Doncic missed on a contested 17-footer at the buzzer in regulation.

The Thunder overcame 20% shooting from long range by going 39 of 64 (61%) inside the arc. The Mavericks also shot 20% from 4 (8 of 40) but were at just at 40% overall.

TIP INS

Thunder: Luguentz Dort scored 16 points, and Darius Bazley had 15. … Rookie No. 12 overall pick Jalen Williams returned after missing four games since sustaining a right orbital fracture in the opener.

Mavericks: C Dwight Powell started in place of JaVale McGee, who was inactive for rest on the first night of a back-to-back with Dallas in the midst of three games in four nights. Powell started 71 games last year but had been limited to just seven minutes in one game this season at the end of a blowout victory over Memphis. . Doncic assisted or scored on Dallas’ first seven baskets.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Orlando on Tuesday.

Mavericks: Host Orlando on Sunday to finish their first back-to-back of the season.

