OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a ”bloodthirsty mentality” into Saturday’s rematch with the Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121.

They were disappointed in losing at Houston on Wednesday and responded by setting an Oklahoma City record for points in a game, surpassing the 150 they scored in a win over the Boston Celtics last month.

”Just (wanted to) be the aggressors,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. ”Play our style, our brand of basketball. I think we got away from that a little bit in Houston, and we just wanted to get back on track.”

Daigneault was most pleased that the approach was player-led.

”It wasn’t like I was giving motivational speeches,” he said. ”But, you know, as a team, they kind of banded together and decided that they were going to come out and play the way they did. And they were impressive because of it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander set the tone by scoring 20 points in the first quarter.

”I thought tonight was, like, a pretty big leadership statement game for him,” Daigneault said. ”I think when you need a response like we needed tonight coming out of the other night, you rely on your guys that are most experienced, who play the most minutes.”

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 7 for 23 from the field in the first matchup, but bounced back to make 14 of 23 field goals on Saturday, falling two points short of his career high. The first-time All-Star also made 14 of 15 free throws and had six assists for the Thunder, despite not playing in the fourth quarter because the Thunder led by 42 points at the end of the third.

Mike Muscala scored a season-high 19 points and Josh Giddey added 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City.

”We’re a team that’s growing in confidence, and I think our habits are growing,” Daigneault said. ”And I think a lot of things are moving in the right direction.”

Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington each scored 20 points and Tari Eason added 18 for the Rockets.

The Rockets were playing without Eric Gordon (sore right knee) and Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle injury).

Rockets coach Stephen Silas didn’t want to hear it.

”You’ve got to step up in these situations, and we didn’t do it,” he said. ”We succumbed to back-to-back, three-in-four, no Eric, no Tate, all that stuff. … We succumbed to it. That’s not – we’re talking about winning habits. That’s not one.”

Oklahoma City led 79-53 at the break after shooting 55% from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points in the first two quarters, a career high for him in a first half.

The Thunder continued to roll in the third quarter, making 16 of 26 field goals in the period to go up 123-81 heading into the fourth.

Oklahoma City set the Thunder single-game scoring record on a 3-pointer by Darius Bazley that banked in during the final minute.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Gordon led the Rockets with 25 points in the win over the Thunder on Wednesday. … G Jalen Green returned after missing two games with a bruised right calf. He scored 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting. … Houston’s starting five scored 39 points on 15-for-38 shooting, but its reserves scored 82 points on 30-for-51 shooting.

Thunder: G Lu Dort missed the game with a strained right hamstring. … Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have an assist in the first quarter, but he had six in the second and third combined. He finished with no turnovers. … F Jalen Williams went without a field goal in 31 minutes, but he had seven assists.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Thunder: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

