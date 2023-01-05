BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Miles Gibson finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Binghamton to a 68-50 victory over New Hampshire on Thursday night.
Armon Harried contributed 19 points and five rebounds for the Bearcats (5-10, 1-1 America East Conference).
Nick Johnson finished with 11 points and three steals for the Wildcats (6-8, 1-1). Kyree Brown added eight points, while Clarence O. Daniels II finished with seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
NEXT UP
Up next for Binghamton is a matchup Wednesday with NJIT on the road. New Hampshire hosts Vermont on Sunday.
—
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.