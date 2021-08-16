Giants waive QB Clayton Thorson, sign Brian Lewerke

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have waived-injured third-string quarterback Clayton Thorson and signed former Michigan State star Brian Lewerke.

The team announced the moves on Monday, just two days after Thorson sustained a concussion while being sacked for a safety late in a 12-7 loss to the Jets.

Thorson spent most of the 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad. He played the final 2 1/2 quarters against the Jets and was hurt on New York’s final offensive play.

Lewerke spent the spring and summer of last season with the New England Patriots. He was released for a second time at the end of training camp on Sept. 5.

In four seasons at Michigan State, he played in 41 games and completed 421 of 1,249 passes for 8,293 yards, 47 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,697 yards and 10 scores on 346 carries.

NOTE: The Giants acquired cornerback Keion Crossen from the Houston Texans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Crossen played his rookie season in New England in 2018 when Joe Judge was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator.

—

