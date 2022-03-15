EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have started rebuilding their offensive line with free agency, agreeing to contract terms with Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano.

The Giants added a third free agent on Tuesday, coming to terms on a two-year deal with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Feliciano tweeted about his decision to join the Giants on Monday, a move from Buffalo that reunites him with new head coach Brian Daboll and line coach Bobby Johnson. He can play any position on the line. It is likely New York plans to use him at center with incumbent Nick Gates coming off a broken leg.

A starter most of his four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Glowinski has agreed to three-year deal. The 29-year-old is expected to be slotted in at right guard.

Right guard Will Hernandez became a free agent after last season.

Feliciano, 30, played both guard positions and center for the Bills.

”I was behind dudes making 11 mil a year (at) center my whole career,” Feliciano tweeted. ”Excited to show New York what I got.”

Taylor tweeted about his deal, writing simply: ”NYC!!!!!”

The 32-year-old, who played for Houston last season, is expected to back up Daniel Jones. He also has played for the Bills, Ravens, Browns and Chargers. His final year in Buffalo in 2017 overlapped with Joe Schoen’s hiring with the Bills as assistant general manager.

Schoen was hired as the Giants general manager in January.

The Giants’ offensive line struggled last season because of poor play and injuries. Gates and left guard Shane Lemieux (knee) were lost in the opening weeks of the season, and Hernandez and Nate Solder became free agents after never living up to expectations.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was the only solid player on the line.

The Giants were roughly $12 million over the salary cap after last season. They cleared space by cutting tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, running back Devontae Booker and punter Riley Dixon. In the addition, they reworked the contracts of two high-priced veterans who were injured last season, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

Martinez was supposed to have a cap value of just over $14 million. Shepard’s cap cost would have been $12.4 million. Both will be free agents after the 2022 season. It is not known how big a cut the players took to stay with the team.

Shepard, who tore his left Achilles’ tendon late in the season, had signed a four-year, $41 million extension in 2019. He played in a career-low seven games and finished with 36 catches and one touchdown in 2021.

Martinez, who tore his ACL in the third week of last season, had signed a three-year $30 million deal in 2020. He had led the team with 140 tackles in 2020.

