WASHINGTON (AP)Amir ”Primo” Spears scored 28 points and Bryson Mozone added seven in overtime as Georgetown knocked off Coppin State 99-89 on Tuesday night to snap a 21-game losing streak.

Coppin State’s Mike Hood drained a 3-pointer to force overtime tied 83-83.

Spears added six rebounds for the Hoyas (1-0). Mozone scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Akok Akok was 7-of-9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

The Eagles (0-2) were led in scoring by Justin Steers, who finished with a career-high 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Nendah Tarke added 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for Coppin State. In addition, Sam Sessoms had 16 points, 10 assists and four steals.

Georgetown entered halftime up 36-34. Brandon Murray paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Spears scored 16 second-half points as Georgetown and Coppin State ended regulation tied 83-83. Mozone went 2 of 3 from the field on the way to his seven points in the overtime.

NEXT UP

Georgetown’s next game is Saturday against Green Bay at home, and Coppin State hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Friday.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.